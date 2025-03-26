Andre Cronje is a software developer and entrepreneur known for his contributions to the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector within the digital asset industry. He has a background in computer science and has been involved in software development and technology consulting.

Cronje gained attention in the blockchain community through his work on various DeFi projects. He is most recognized for founding and developing Yearn Finance, a decentralized platform that optimizes yield farming strategies for users by automatically shifting funds between different lending and liquidity protocols. Yearn Finance has been noted for its innovative approach to enhancing yield and its governance model, which involves the use of a native token, YFI, for decision-making and protocol upgrades.

Cronje has been involved in controversies, particularly for his practice of "testing in production," where he would deploy unaudited code, leading to some users losing funds. Despite this, he has maintained that the code was audited but not publicly disclosed.

In addition to Yearn Finance, Cronje has been involved in other projects like Sonic (formerly Fantom) and Keep3r.

Cronje has faced challenges from regulatory bodies, notably the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which led him to step away from DeFi in 2022 due to stress from regulatory investigations. Although he publicly distanced himself from Fantom in 2022, he later clarified that he never truly left the project but did so to avoid negative press.

Additionally, Cronje has advocated for regulated crypto, emphasizing the need for a framework where cryptocurrency businesses operate under national regulations.