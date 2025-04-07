Maggie Love is the founder of SheFi, an organization that focuses on increasing inclusion and innovation in the world of digital currencies through education and collaboration. SheFi helps female entrepreneurs and executives to advance their careers in crypto and AI.

Wu is a co-founder of W3BCLOUD, an organization focused on providing infrastructure for Web 3.0 applications. She left the role in August 2023. W3BCLOUD is a joint venture that collaborates with major industry stakeholders to deliver efficient and scalable solutions for blockchain networks. The company focuses on building a robust, decentralized data storage and computation platform that supports the growing demands of blockchain applications.