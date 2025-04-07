Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Antonio Juliano is the founder and CEO of dYdX Trading, a company that develops the decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX. He has recently returned to the role of CEO after stepping away for six months.

Under his leadership, dYdX has become a prominent platform in the DeFi space, offering a range of financial services, including lending, borrowing, and margin trading, all executed over a secure, decentralized infrastructure. Juliano's work focuses on enhancing the efficiency, security, and accessibility of financial services within the digital asset ecosystem, aiming to create a more open and transparent financial system.

Before founding dYdX, Juliano gained significant experience in the tech industry, having worked as a software engineer at Coinbase, a major cryptocurrency exchange, and Uber, a global ride-sharing company.

Juliano's educational background includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Princeton University, where he developed a strong foundation in programming and algorithmic design. His technical expertise and industry experience have contributed to the development of innovative solutions in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

