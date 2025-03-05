Matt Huang is a co-founder and managing partner of Paradigm, a crypto-centric investment firm. He has also joined the board of directors for the payment startup Stripe to help guide the firm's crypto strategy.

Paradigm is based in San Francisco and is known for its significant investments in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. It manages over $10 billion in assets and invests in startups with investments ranging from $1 million to over $100 million.

Paradigm has been involved in various high-profile investments, including leading funding rounds for projects like Monad, Farcaster, Babylon, and Succinct Labs. The firm employs a unique investment strategy, allocating approximately 60% of its investments directly to digital assets and tokens, with the remaining 40% in equity deals for early-stage crypto startups.

Before establishing Paradigm, Huang was a partner at Sequoia Capital, where he focused on early-stage investments, particularly in the technology sector. His experience at Sequoia Capital provided him with extensive insights into the startup ecosystem and venture capital strategies. Huang holds a degree in Mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).