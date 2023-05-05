Erick Calderon is the founder and CEO of Art Blocks, a platform that leverages blockchain technology to create, sell, and preserve generative art. Art Blocks has gained attention for its unique approach to digital art, where artists can deploy algorithmically generated artworks directly onto the Ethereum blockchain.

Before his involvement with Art Blocks, Erick Calderon had a career in the ceramic tile industry, where he developed skills in both business management and creative design. His experience in this sector provided him with a distinctive perspective on the intersection of art and technology, which he later applied to the digital art space.

Calderon's work at Art Blocks has contributed to the wider acceptance and integration of blockchain technology within the art world. By utilizing smart contracts on the Ethereum network, Art Blocks ensures the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks, offering a new model for artists and collectors in the digital age.