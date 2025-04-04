Howard Lutnick is an American executive known for his role as Chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a global financial services firm. Cantor Fitzgerald is involved in investment banking, institutional equity, and fixed income sales and trading, as well as prime brokerage and commercial real estate services. Under Lutnick's leadership, the firm has navigated significant transformations within the financial industry, including its entry into the digital asset space.

Cantor Fitzgerald has been actively involved in the cryptocurrency space. The firm has been a custodian for Tether since late 2021, managing the reserves for the USD-pegged stablecoin USDT. In addition, Cantor Fitzgerald has deepened its ties with Tether by securing a deal for a 5% ownership stake valued at up to $600 million.

The company also disclosed plans to establish a Bitcoin financing business with $2 billion of initial financing, aiming to integrate Bitcoin into the global financial markets.

Lutnick is a known advocate for Bitcoin and has expressed strong support for Tether, defending it against various criticisms.