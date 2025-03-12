Ari Paul is the Chief Investment Officer of BlockTower Capital, an investment firm that specializes in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. The firm focuses on a variety of digital asset investment strategies, leveraging both quantitative and fundamental analysis to identify opportunities in the market. BlockTower Capital operates within the broader digital asset ecosystem by providing liquidity, engaging in proprietary trading, and participating in the development of blockchain projects.

Before establishing BlockTower Capital, Paul gained experience in traditional finance as a Portfolio Manager and Risk Specialist at the University of Chicago's endowment. His work involved managing investment portfolios and assessing risk exposure across various asset classes. This background provided him with a foundation in investment management that he later applied to the emerging field of digital assets.

Paul holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.