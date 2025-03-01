Aya Miyaguchi serves as the President of the Ethereum Foundation. She previously held the role of Executive Director of the foundation. Her leadership has been instrumental in supporting the Ethereum Foundation's institutional relationships and community development. Despite facing public scrutiny and criticism from some community members, she has been recognized for her contributions to the Ethereum ecosystem, including the execution of Ethereum hard forks and fostering Ethereum's culture and values.

The Ethereum Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting Ethereum-related research, development, and education to bring decentralized protocols and tools to the world that empower developers to produce next-generation decentralized applications.

Before joining the Ethereum Foundation, she worked with Kraken Japan, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, where she was focused on driving global business expansion and establishing strategic partnerships.