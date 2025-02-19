Balaji Srinivasan is a former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Coinbase, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange. He transitioned from this role to become an angel investor.

Srinivasan is recognized for his contributions to the development and promotion of cryptocurrency technologies, having been involved in initiatives like Coinbase Earn, which educates consumers on cryptocurrencies in exchange for small amounts of digital assets.

Srinivasan is known for his active engagement in the cryptocurrency community and was involved in a high-profile bet regarding the price of Bitcoin. He wagered that Bitcoin would reach $1 million amidst expectations of hyperinflation in the U.S. economy, a bet he ultimately conceded.

Srinivasan holds a Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. Srinivasan has a background in both academia and industry, which has informed his approach to the digital asset ecosystem.

Srinivasan co-founded Counsyl, a genomics company that was later acquired by Myriad Genetics. His involvement in the tech industry expanded with his role as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm with investments in various technology and blockchain companies. This position allowed him to contribute to shaping investment strategies within the digital assets sector.