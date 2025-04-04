Brian Armstrong is the CEO and co-founder of Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange. He co-founded Coinbase in June 2012, and prior to that, he worked as a software engineer at Airbnb and as a developer for IBM.



Under his leadership, Coinbase has grown to become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, offering a wide array of services that cater to both individual and institutional clients. The platform enables users to trade various digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. Coinbase also provides a secure digital wallet for storing crypto assets and a suite of tools for merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments.

Armstrong has been actively involved in advocating for pro-crypto legislation and has contributed to initiatives like "Stand with Crypto," aimed at supporting crypto-friendly candidates in U.S. elections. Under his leadership, Coinbase has grown significantly and played a pivotal role in the cryptocurrency industry.

Armstrong is also the co-founder of NewLimit, a company that's looking to use epigenetic reprogramming to extend the human lifespan.

Armstrong holds a Bachelor of Computer Science and Economics and a Master's in Computer Science from Rice University.