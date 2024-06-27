The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
Thomas Restout

Group CEO, B2C2

Thomas Restout serves as the Group CEO of B2C2.

Thomas Restout's career is marked by extensive experience in the financial and technology sectors. Before taking on his current role at B2C2, he held various leadership positions that honed his expertise in market-making and trading. His journey has seen him navigate complex financial landscapes and contribute to the development of innovative trading solutions. As the Group CEO of B2C2, Restout is responsible for steering the company's strategic direction and overseeing its global operations. His leadership is instrumental in driving B2C2's mission to provide liquidity and facilitate seamless trading experiences in the cryptocurrency market.

