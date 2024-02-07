B2C2 expands to Luxembourg with local VASP registration

B2C2, a major crypto trading firm based in the UK, announced it's expanding into Luxembourg by acquiring a local virtual asset registration.

B2C2 has become the 12th officially licensed crypto firm in the country, according to the website of the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier register. It joins Bitstamp, PayPal, Zodia Custody and others.

The registration will allow B2C2 to offer over-the-counter spot crypto trading to institutional clients and work with local crypto services and traditional financial institutions, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. As a part of its expansion in Europe, B2C2 recently acquired French crypto liquidity provider Woorton.

The Luxembourg branch will be led by Denzel Walters, previously business manager in B2C2’s London office, the firm said. Before B2C2, Walters had worked at the Bank of England, the Prudential Regulatory Authority and Optima Partners.

MiCA regulation

“In line with our operations in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific, our office in Luxembourg will remain committed to providing unparalleled liquidity and exceptional service to our clients,” Walters said in his statement.

"As B2C2 prepares for MiCA regulation to come to force, obtaining VASP registration in Luxembourg is a further milestone for B2C2, as Luxembourg is home to a rapidly expanding virtual asset community,” B2C2 CEO Thomas Restout said.