<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Crypto market maker B2C2 acquired Woorton, a France-based rival, to expand its European presence.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a </span><a href="https://www.b2c2.com/newspost/b2c2-boosts-european-presence-with-woorton-acquisition"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> released today, B2C2 said the acquisition grants it access to Woorton's PSAN license regulated by the AMF, the financial market regulator in France.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The move gives B2C2 the opportunity to serve clients in the European Union in line with the incoming Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) regulations, the company said.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"This acquisition is an important milestone in the ongoing journey of B2C2's growth and evolution," Nicola White, chief executive officer of B2C2, said in the statement. "We welcome joining forces with Woorton's expert team who, with their collective experience, have built a first rate digital assets market making firm supported by a robust client base and strong regulatory standing."</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Woorton currently has nearly 250 clients trading 96 coins, according to the statement.</span></p>
<h2><strong>B2C2 expansion</strong></h2>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Founded in 2015, B2C2 is majority-owned by Japanese financial group SBI and is headquartered in the UK, with a presence in the U.S., Cayman Islands and Japan.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thomas Restout, B2C2's head of EMEA, said Woorton's team combines traditional financial experience with a focus on crypto and digital assets. "Together we are a combination of highly complementary businesses that deliver multi asset breadth and depth to clients in the EU market," he added.</span></p>