<p>Bitcoin short liquidations spiked above $24 million in the past 24 hours as the price rebounded from a multi-month low of below $57,000 on Monday.</p>\r\n<p>A total of $33 million in bitcoin positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours amid the volatility. The wider cryptocurrency market experienced over $112 million in liquidations during the same period. Of these combined crypto liquidations, the vast majority — around $70 million — were short positions, according to Coinglass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData">data</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin is holding above the $59,000 mark, having posted a 3% increase in the past 24 hours, and was trading at $57,471 at 5:45 a.m. ET, according to The Block's Price Page. The price of ether increased by 1.3% to $2,984 in the same period.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_292382"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 735px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-292382" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/may-bitcoin-pice-3-may.png" alt="" width="725" height="506" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The bitcoin price has increased by over 3% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>According to YouHodler risk manager Sergei Gorev, technical and fundamental analysis indicators show optimistic signs for the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292131/jpmorgan-cautious-crypto-markets-near-term">crypto market</a> as it moves into the month of May.</p>\r\n<p>Taking into account short-term downside pressure due to traders continuing to open short positions, Gorev still expects bitcoin to grow, forecasting the first significant medium-term target price for the asset to be above $80,000.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">However, the analyst stressed that a further price correction over the next week is still likely. "We do not exclude the fact that the corrective movement may be deeper, as the 61.8% Fibonacci golden ratio level at the level of $52,000 per one BTC, is still potentially untouched," he told The Block.</p>\r\n<h2>Decrease in spot bitcoin ETF outflows</h2>\r\n<p dir="ltr">The bitcoin price uptick comes after <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292336/spot-bitcoin-etf-outflows-soften">spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds</a> (ETFs) in the U.S. experienced a net outflow of $34.4 million on Thursday, indicating a slowdown compared to the previous day's record outflows.</p>\r\n<p dir="ltr">Grayscale's GBTC, which has seen consistent outflows, was the only ETF to experience a net outflow of funds on Thursday, totaling $55 million, according to SoSoValue <a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/us-btc-spot" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>. Ark Invest's ARKB led daily net inflows, adding $13 million. Spot bitcoin ETFs from Franklin Templeton, Valkyrie, Invesco, and Galaxy Digital logged smaller amounts of net inflows, totaling a combined $6 million.</p>\r\n<div class="tw-mt-4" data-editorial-content-target="description">\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Bitcoin dominance edged down slightly over the past day to 50%, with ether dominance seeing a slight uptick to 15.4%, according to Coingecko <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/" data-v-f87c67ca="">data</a>. The global cryptocurrency market cap increased by 3.7% in the past 24 hours and now stands at $2.34 trillion, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/prices" data-v-f87c67ca="">The Block's Prices Page</a>.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><a href="https://www.theblock.co/indices/top/277090/gmci-30-gm30" data-v-f87c67ca="">The GM 30 Index</a>, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, increased 2.39% to 125.85 in the same period.</p>\r\n</div>