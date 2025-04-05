Cathie Wood is the CEO of Ark Invest, an American investment firm. Ark Invest has been a major investor in Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, frequently buying and selling its shares depending on market conditions and strategic decisions. Wood has expressed a positive outlook on the potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, and her firm has been active in the crypto space, including investments in companies like Coinbase and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Wood's involvement extends to her personal investment in 21Shares AG, a provider of exchange-traded products tied to the crypto market, and she serves on the board of Amun Holdings, a crypto tech company.

Wood's background includes a career in finance and investment management, with experience at various financial institutions where she developed her expertise in thematic investing