Mert Mumtaz is a co-founder and CEO of Helius, a company that provides infrastructure and tooling for Solana developers. Prior to Helius, Mumtaz was a software engineer at Coinbase and held multiple roles at other companies, including Shutterstock and BlackBerry.

Helius raised $9.5 million in Series A funding led by Foundation Capital, with additional support from various investors, including Solana co-founders Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal. Helius offers developer tools such as web hooks and remote procedure controls (RPCs), which facilitate communication between applications and interaction with blockchain nodes. The platform aims to improve the state of RPCs on Solana, create a new RPC client, and onboard web2 developers and larger institutions onto Solana.

Mumtaz also participated in a recent funding round for Squads Labs, a developer of the Solana-based multisig protocol Squads.