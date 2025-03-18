Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Chris Dixon

Founder and Managing Partner, a16z crypto

Chris Dixon is the founder and managing partner of a16z crypto, a prominent venture capital firm investing in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. He is known for his involvement in shaping the investment strategies of a16z in the sector and has been influential in promoting decentralized networks over centralized corporate ones.

Dixon has also been involved in discussions about the potential of blockchain technology to create more equitable online experiences and has published a book titled "Read Write Own: Building the Next Generation of the Internet" that explores these themes.

Additionally, Dixon has joined the board of the non-fungible token trading platform OpenSea, further highlighting his active role in the crypto industry.

Before joining Andreessen Horowitz in 2012, Dixon was an entrepreneur and co-founder of several startups, including SiteAdvisor, a cybersecurity company acquired by McAfee, and Hunch, a recommendation technology company acquired by eBay. 

