Hasu is a pseudonymous crypto researcher who has been brought on by the MEV-focused collective Flashbots to lead strategy. He is also a research collaborator at Paradigm, an advisor to Lido Finance and an angel investor.

Hasu is a researcher and writer with a focus on the digital asset industry. He is known for his analytical work in the field of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. His contributions primarily involve producing in-depth research articles, exploring the economic, technical, and game-theoretical aspects of decentralized networks.

Hasu co-hosts the Uncommon Core podcast, where he discusses various topics related to the digital asset ecosystem, often featuring interviews with industry experts. His work includes collaboration with various research platforms and organizations, contributing to the broader understanding of digital assets and their implications.

His research often covers topics such as the security and scalability of blockchain networks, the economics of decentralized systems, and the potential impact of cryptocurrencies on the existing financial infrastructure. Through his writing and podcasting, Hasu engages with a wide audience, providing insights into the complexities of the digital asset space.