Jonathan Levin

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Chainalysis

Jonathan Levin is a co-founder and the chief strategy officer at Chainalysis, a blockchain forensics company. Chainalysis offers solutions that help government agencies, cryptocurrency exchanges, and financial institutions monitor and investigate the legality of cryptocurrency transactions, aiming to enhance trust within the industry.

Prior to this, Levin was the chief executive officer at Coinometrics, a firm that measured activity on Bitcoin. He has also conducted research on digital assets at the University of Oxford as a Postgraduate Economist. Levin's educational background includes a degree in economics from the University of Oxford.

