<p>With the crypto markets remaining in a bit of a slump, there wasn’t a huge amount of hiring in March. But that could be set to change, with Coinbase CEO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/profile/346879/brian-armstrong">Brian Armstrong</a> <a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2025/03/10/coinbase-1000-employees-trump-crypto-bump-white-house-crypto-summit/">saying</a> the exchange plans to hire 1,000 employees in the U.S. this year based on the pro-crypto actions of President Trump.</p>\r\n<p>For now, big firms continued to make senior hires — particularly in the fields of policy, legal and compliance. The companies continuing to spend big on hiring are mostly exchanges and stablecoin businesses, both of which have found significant product market fit. Let’s dive in.</p>\r\n<h2>Hires:</h2>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Gemini picked up <b>Dan Chen</b> as Chief Financial Officer. He joins from Californian fintech company Affirm, where he was involved with capital markets and bank partnerships.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Bitcoin-focused company Fold hired <a href="https://www.theblock.co/profile/347463/hailey-lennon"><b>Hailey Lennon</b></a> as General Counsel. She joins from Brown Rudnick LLP where she was a partner. Lennon previously worked at Anderson Kill, Coinbase and bitFlyer.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">YZi Labs, formerly known as Binance Labs, brought on <b>Jane He</b> as General Partner. She was previously an investor and COO at real asset investment firm Apeiron Capital.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Stablecoin issuer Tether <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344251/tether-new-cfo-full-audit">hired</a> <b>Simon McWilliams</b> as Chief Financial Officer. He joins from Wizz Financial, where he was a Senior Business Advisor. Tether said this move was a "historic step" toward a full audit (something that critics have been calling for since it was created). </li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Crypto custody firm Copper hired <b>Tammy Weinrib</b> as US Chief Compliance Officer. She left a similar role at Binance.US, which has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280785/binance-us-layoffs-revenue-falloff-sec-lawsuit">struggled to regain</a> its momentum after the SEC put it in its crosshairs in 2023.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>Georgia Quinn</b> joined security token-focused company Securitize as Chief Legal Officer. She previously held an advisory position at crypto bank Anchorage.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>Edgar Roth</b> joined restaking protocol Symbiotic as a Senior Protocol Specialist. He was previously a Protocol Specialist at crypto staking firm Kiln.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Stablecoin issuance platform Bastion hired <b>Rohan Kohli</b> as Chief Risk &amp; Compliance Officer. He joins from HR platform Gusto where he had a similar role. Bastion also hired <b>Beth Gibson</b> from Western Union as Deputy General Counsel.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Research and advocacy group the DeFi Education Fund <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346119/defi-education-fund-names-amanda-tuminelli-as-new-executive-director-as-crypto-legislation-gains-tractions-in-washington">appointed</a> <b>Amanda Tuminelli</b> as Executive Director. She was last a Principal at the law firm Kobre &amp; Kim.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Investment firm CoinFund hired <b>Matt Russ</b> as Director of Business Development and Strategy. He was last Head of Institutional Solutions at Menai Financial Group.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">1Money Network made a swathe of hires, picking up <strong>Chris Lalan</strong> from OKX as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, <b>Kristen Hecht </b>from Binance as Chief Compliance Officer and <strong>Brett Enclade</strong> from Ripple as Chief Information Security Officer.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Julius Baer brought on <b>Michael Martin</b> as a Relationships Manager. He was last at AMINA Bank in a sales and partnerships role but spent the previous 10 years as Head of Distribution &amp; Digital Assets at now-defunct trade finance provider Kimura Capital.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>Stefán Þórarinsson</b> joined Icelandic video game producer CCP Games as Head of Economy. He was last an economist at the Central Bank of Iceland and will bring that knowledge to its blockchain-based game EVE Frontier<i>.</i></li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Law firm Cahill appointed <b>Jonathan Galea</b> as Counsel in its Digital Assets and Emerging Technology practice. He was last a Partner at crypto legal firm BCAS.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">In the crypto media world, <strong>Benjamin Weiss</strong> returned to Fortune from DL News and will continue to report on crypto. The Block also hired <a href="https://www.theblock.co/author/naga-avan-nomayo"><strong>Naga Avan-Nomayo</strong></a>, a DeFi and markets reporter, from Crypto.News.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><i>If you’re a hiring manager, why don’t you check out Campus? It’s a crypto hiring tool that lets you narrow down your best candidates quickly. Spend less time hiring and more time building. </i><a href="https://www.theblock.co/campus/?modal=marketo"><i>Get a three-month free trial today</i></a><i>.</i></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<h2>Promotions:</h2>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">a16z crypto promoted <b>Miles Jennings</b> from General Counsel to Head of Policy. This move replaced Brian Quintenz, who is slated to head up the CFTC under the new Trump administration.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">With Tether hiring a new CFO, <b>Giancarlo Devasini</b> moved into a new position as Chairman of the company. Devasini is the controlling shareholder of Tether Holdings SA, according to <a href="https://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/tether-names-devasini-as-chairman-hires-new-finance-chief-1">Bloomberg</a>.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Crypto exchange Bitget promoted <b>Intae Song</b> to Chief Sales Officer. He joined the company in 2021 as Head of Sales. </li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1">Digital Chamber Founder <b>Perianne Boring</b> moved from her position as CEO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347534/no-longer-on-defense-digital-chamber-names-new-ceo-as-crypto-policy-shifts-under-trump">to become Chairman</a>. <b>Cody Carbone</b>, currently the trade association’s President, will replace her in the Chief Executive position.</li>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><b>Margaret Gabriel</b> was promoted from Head of Talent to Chief People Officer at CoinFund.</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<h2>Exits:</h2>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li aria-level="1"><strong><a href="https://www.theblock.co/profile/326024/miller-whitehouse-levine">Miller Whitehouse-Levine</a></strong> stepped down as CEO of the DeFi Education Fund in order to pursue another opportunity that he hasn’t announced yet.</li>\r\n</ul><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>