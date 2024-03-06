<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/251553/sec-sees-urgent-need-to-inspect-binance-us-and-its-custody-of-customer-assets"><span style="font-weight: 400;">lawsuit against </span></a><a href="http://binance.us/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance.US</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last June </span>had<span style="font-weight: 400;"> forced the company to cut over 200 employees, or two-thirds of its staff, </span>after<span style="font-weight: 400;"> a </span>75%<span style="font-weight: 400;"> decline in revenue, a </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance.US</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> executive said</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, according to a new court document released on Tuesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Our trading volumes and business more generally have imploded,” said Binance.US COO Christopher Blodgett during a </span><a href="https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67474542/222/29/securities-and-exchange-commission-v-binance-holdings-limited/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">December deposition</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> released Tuesday. He also noted that there was “no actual wrongdoing” involved with Binance.US.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the court document, Blodgett said that around $1 billion in crypto and fiat assets left the platform immediately following the SEC’s temporary restraining order, resulting in a revenue drop of more than 75% in the subsequent period. Beyond the short-term aftermath, the Binance executive claimed that the company struggled with the loss of trust from customers, in addition to legal and auditor fees. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blodgett also said that Binance.US has lost its fiat payment rails as it parted ways with banking partners and that it was having difficulty finding new partners. “And who can blame them? Because the second it becomes known that they’re working with Binance.US, they can reasonably expect a nasty subpoena from the SEC,” said the Binance executive.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In June 2023, the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233369/sec-files-temporary-restraining-order-against-binance"><span style="font-weight: 400;">SEC filed a lawsuit against Binance</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, Binance.US and its founder Changpeng Zhao for various charges including violations of securities laws. Zhao later </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266430/seattle-judge-accepts-former-binance-ceo-changpeng-zhaos-guilty-plea"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pleaded guilty</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to violating the Bank Secrecy Act and stepped down from his position as Binance CEO and board chairman for Binance.US.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>