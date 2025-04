Naga Avan-Nomayo

Naga joined The Block with over four years of crypto-reporting experience as a Lagos-based News Generalist and Markets Reporter. Previously at crypto dot news, Ethereum World News, and The San Fransisco Tribe, he's interviewed CEOs and industry experts, broke stories, and survived the FTX crash. He's a Digital Media and Journalism alumnus of the University of Lagos. You can send Naga scoops and intel via @shogunaga on Telegram.