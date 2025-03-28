Hailey Lennon is a legal and regulatory expert specializing in the digital asset industry. She is currently the General Counsel of Fold, a personal finance startup focused on Bitcoin.

Her career includes significant roles in various financial technology and cryptocurrency companies, where she has focused on navigating complex regulatory landscapes. Lennon was a partner at the law firm Anderson Kill, where she provided guidance on legal issues related to digital assets and blockchain technology. Lennon has also served as counsel for firms such as Silvergate Bank, bitFlyer, and Coinbase, where she contributed to compliance and regulatory affairs within the rapidly evolving digital currency sector.

Lennon's work involves advising on legal frameworks that govern digital assets, ensuring that companies in the sector adhere to both domestic and international regulations. Her expertise includes anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, securities law, and financial regulations related to blockchain technology and virtual currencies.

She is also an active participant in industry discussions, contributing to panels and forums that address the intersection of law and digital finance.