Joseph Lubin is a co-founder of Ethereum and the founder and CEO of ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company. He has been instrumental in the development and promotion of Ethereum, contributing significantly to its success and adoption.

ConsenSys, under his leadership, has been a major player in the blockchain space, focusing on building projects to support the Ethereum ecosystem. Lubin has a background in software engineering, finance, and cryptography, which has helped him navigate and lead in the blockchain industry. He has also been involved in various initiatives and discussions regarding the future direction of the Ethereum Foundation and its leadership.

Lubin holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Princeton University. His career spans various roles in the technology and finance industries, including work in software engineering, machine vision, and robotics, as well as positions in the financial sector.