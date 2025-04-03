Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Michael Egorov

Founder, Curve Finance

Michael founded Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange platform that focuses on providing a platform for efficient and low-slippage stablecoin trading, in 2020.

Curve Finance is notable for its algorithmic market-making mechanism that caters to stablecoins and tokenized versions of popular cryptocurrencies. The platform operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is integral to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, facilitating liquidity and enabling users to exchange stablecoins with minimal volatility.

In recent times, Egorov has been actively involved in managing his on-chain loan positions. Egorov has engaged in various over-the-counter transactions involving Curve DAO (CRV) tokens to mitigate risks associated with his significant debt across multiple DeFi platforms.

Egorov's career path includes experience in the fields of research and software development, with his work spanning various aspects of technology and cryptography. Prior to his involvement in the blockchain sector, he co-founded NuCypher, a startup focused on developing privacy-preserving applications for distributed systems.

Egorov holds a background in physics and computer science, having earned his education from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and later, the Swinburne University of Technology in Australia.

