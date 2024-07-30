Nader Al-Naji is known in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space as the founder of BitClout, a platform that raised more than $257 million through sales of its native token, BTCLT.

He initially operated under the pseudonym "Diamondhands" and later revealed his identity when launching "Decentralized Social" (DeSo) in 2021.

Al-Naji has been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with fraud, accused of misusing over $7 million of investors' funds for personal expenses, including rent for a Beverly Hills mansion. Additionally, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced wire fraud charges against him.

In February, the DOJ dismissed its complaint against him.

Prior to BitClout, Al-Naji founded the stablecoin startup Basis, which shut down in 2018 due to regulatory constraints, returning nearly all of the $133 million raised to investors.