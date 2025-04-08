Pascal Gauthier is the Chairman and CEO of Ledger, a France-based company specializing in cryptocurrency hardware wallets and security solutions.

He became CEO in 2019 after an executive reshuffle and has focused on strengthening user security and expanding Ledger's offerings to include the Ledger Live platform. This platform allows users to interact with various crypto services while maintaining security through hardware wallet integration.

Under his leadership, Ledger has aimed to become a secure gateway to the Web3 ecosystem, supporting multiple cryptocurrencies and offering a range of features for buying, selling, swapping, and lending digital assets. Gauthier has a diverse background, including founding the crypto data platform Kaiko and serving as a partner at Mosaic Ventures.