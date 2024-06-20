Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Ajit Tripathi

General Manager, Hadron Founders Club

Ajit Tripathi is a professional with a comprehensive background in the financial and digital asset industries. His career started in the finance industry, with roles at Goldman Sachs, Barclays and PwC.

He then served as a Fintech Partner at ConsenSys, where he focused on developing blockchain solutions and strategies for financial institutions. During his tenure, he worked on initiatives that aimed to integrate blockchain technology into existing financial frameworks, enhancing operational efficiency and transparency.

After a stint as a consultant at crypto exchange Binance, Tripathi was the head of business development for Aave for two years. He then became a strategic advisor to Polygon Labs before becoming the general manager of the Hadron Founders Club, a community of founders building with Polygon. He is also an active angel investor.

