Sandeep Nailwal is the co-founder and executive chairman of Polygon Labs, a blockchain developer known for creating scaling solutions that enable developers to build decentralized applications with high throughput and low transaction fees. He is also involved in expanding Polygon's suite of zero-knowledge solutions and the decentralized network AggLayer.

Known for its commitment to enhancing Ethereum's capabilities, Polygon is designed to facilitate faster and cheaper transactions, addressing the scalability issues prevalent in blockchain networks. Nailwal's role at Polygon involves strategic planning and overseeing operations that align with the network's mission to enable widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

Nailwal co-founded Polygon, originally known as Matic Network, in 2017 with Jaynti Kanani and Anurag Arjun. Additionally, he is a core contributor to Sentient, a project focused on building open-source AI models, and has launched Beacon, a web3 startup accelerator under his crypto venture firm Symbolic Capital.