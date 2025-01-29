Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
77,770.00 0.19%
ETHUSD
1,505.02 -0.05%
SOLUSD
107.58 2.49%
PYTHUSD
0.12080 2.68%
LINKUSD
11.48 2.31%
Connect with Sandeep Nailwal

More People

Scott Freeman

Co-Founder & Partner, JST Digital

Jack O'Holleran

Co-Founder & CEO, Skale

Sandeep Nailwal

Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Polygon Labs

Sandeep Nailwal is the co-founder and executive chairman of Polygon Labs, a blockchain developer known for creating scaling solutions that enable developers to build decentralized applications with high throughput and low transaction fees. He is also involved in expanding Polygon's suite of zero-knowledge solutions and the decentralized network AggLayer.

Known for its commitment to enhancing Ethereum's capabilities, Polygon is designed to facilitate faster and cheaper transactions, addressing the scalability issues prevalent in blockchain networks. Nailwal's role at Polygon involves strategic planning and overseeing operations that align with the network's mission to enable widespread adoption of blockchain technology.

Nailwal co-founded Polygon, originally known as Matic Network, in 2017 with Jaynti Kanani and Anurag Arjun. Additionally, he is a core contributor to Sentient, a project focused on building open-source AI models, and has launched Beacon, a web3 startup accelerator under his crypto venture firm Symbolic Capital.

More News

See More Related News
websights