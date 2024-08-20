Kelsey McGuire has been appointed Chief Growth Officer at Shardeum, where she will lead efforts to expand the company's presence globally and refine strategies. A seasoned Web3 professional, Kelsey brings extensive experience from her roles as CMO at CoinFund and in marketing leadership at ConsenSys. Her fresh perspective will be vital in crafting new campaigns to educate and engage Shardeum's audience, making decentralization more accessible.