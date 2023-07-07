WazirX founder's Shardeum completes $5.4 million strategic funding round

<p>Shardeum, a Layer 1 blockchain deploying dynamic state sharding, completed a strategic funding round for $5.4 million.</p>\r\n<p>The firm intends to use the funds to bolster its ecosystem as it prepares to launch its mainnet by the end of 2023. Participants in the round include Amber Group, Galxe, J17 Capital, TRGC, Jsquare, Bware Labs, Tané Labs, Hyperithm Group and Luganodes.</p>\r\n<p>A Shardeum representative told The Block that the firm's most up-to-date valuation is $248 million.</p>\r\n<p>"This raise allows us to continue to prioritize decentralization through growing our community of participants worldwide through education and other key initiatives," Shardeum Chief Growth Officer Kelsey McGuire said in a statement.</p>\r\n<h2>Past funding rounds</h2>\r\n<p>In March, Shardeum announced the opening of the <a class="c-link" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/217853/shardeum-raising-funds-at-250-million-token-valuation" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="https://www.theblock.co/post/217853/shardeum-raising-funds-at-250-million-token-valuation" data-sk="tooltip_parent">$5 million</a> strategic funding round, after having raised <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177582/wazirx-founders-blockchain-project-shardeum-raises-18-million">$18.2 million</a> in seed funding from Spartan Group, Big Brain Holdings, Jane Street, Foresight Ventures and others.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/132774/wazirx-ceo-nischal-shetty-new-blockchain-project-shardeum">Shardeum</a> was co-founded by Nischal Shetty, who also founded the large Indian crypto exchange WazirX. </p>\r\n<p>(<em>Corrects headline, story to show that funding round was recently completed.</em>)</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>