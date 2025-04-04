Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Stani Kulechov is the founder and CEO of Avara, a software development company known for significant projects in the Web3 space, including Aave and Lens. Aave is one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and Lens is a Web3 social network platform. Kulechov has been influential in developing Web3 social applications, emphasizing a modular architecture for scalability and promoting decentralized ownership of digital content.

Kulechov's academic background includes a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree from the University of Helsinki. His legal training has been instrumental in navigating the regulatory landscape of the evolving blockchain and crypto industry.

Under his leadership, Aave has developed a suite of DeFi products aimed at democratizing access to financial services through blockchain technology. Aave's protocol supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and offers features such as flash loans, which provide uncollateralized borrowing for advanced users with specific use cases.

