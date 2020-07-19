Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$1.4B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
14.7M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$97.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$661.69
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.6B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
16M
About Aave

Aave Price Data

Aave (AAVE) currently has a price of $97.66 and is up 0.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 47 with a market cap of $1.4B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $97.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 14.7M tokens out of a total supply of 16M tokens.

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized lending platform on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies without intermediaries. Its unique flash loan function enables collateral-free borrowing as long as it is repaid in a single transaction, opening up opportunities for arbitrage and complex trading strategies. Aave also implements a decentralized governance model, giving AAVE token holders voting power in determining the platform's future development. Popular for its flexible borrowing and lending options, Aave should be approached with caution and thorough research due to the inherent risks associated with cryptocurrencies.


