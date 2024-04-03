The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Indices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Wormhole

Wormhole (W) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.99
-$0.077 (-7.24%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$1.8B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$223.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.66
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$9.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About Wormhole

Wormhole Price Data

Wormhole (W) currently has a price of $0.99 and is down -7.24% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 71 with a market cap of $1.8B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $223.5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.8B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Wormhole is a prominent platform focused on enabling interoperability across different blockchain networks. It facilitates the development and operation of multichain applications and bridges, allowing for seamless communication and transfer of assets between distinct blockchains.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$1.8B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.8B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$223.5M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$1.66
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$9.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
Other assets
Bitget Token
Aave
Ethena
Quant
Beam
Ribbon Finance
Flare
Bonk
ORDI
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Wormhole = $0.99 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy W
Other assets
Bitget Token
Aave
Ethena
Quant
Beam
Ribbon Finance
Flare
Bonk
ORDI
See more assets
Learn
What is the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)?
beginner
APR 04, 2024
What is the ARK 21Shares ARKB spot bitcoin ETF?
beginner
APR 03, 2024
See More in learn
News
Wormhole initially included its own hacker in 670 million token airdrop
Apr 08, 2024, 03:04AM EDT
Solana developers rally to combat network congestion
Apr 08, 2024, 03:04AM EDT
HashKey launches global crypto exchange after Bermuda license
Apr 08, 2024, 03:04AM EDT
Ripple CEO expects crypto market cap to double by year-end: CNBC
Apr 08, 2024, 03:04AM EDT
New users flock to Ethereum while long-term holders are less active than ever
Apr 08, 2024, 03:04AM EDT
dYdX community votes to stake $60 million from treasury to boost security
Apr 08, 2024, 03:04AM EDT
See more news
websights