Ribbon Finance (RBN) currently has a price of $0.32 and is up 10.068% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 164 with a market cap of $272M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $4.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 841.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Ribbon Finance is a decentralized finance protocol that offers structured products to help users earn yield and reduce volatility in the crypto space. Launched in May 2021, the protocol uses sophisticated financial engineering techniques to generate yield through processes like yield farming, liquidity mining, and options trading. It also offers automated vaults where investors can deposit tokens and earn rewards without needing to actively manage their investments. Ribbon Finance's unique approach makes complex financial instruments accessible to all users, regardless of their knowledge in finance, and helps minimize risks associated with slippage and impermanent loss.