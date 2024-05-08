<p>Ark Invest offloaded 70,616 Coinbase shares — worth $15.1 million — across three of its exchange-traded funds on Tuesday.</p>\r\n<p>The Cathie Wood-led investment firm sold 45,915 shares ($9.8 million) from its Innovation ETF (ARKK), 17,755 shares ($3.8 million) from its Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and 6,946 shares ($1.5 million) from its Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), according to the company’s latest trade filing.</p>\r\n<p>It’s the first time Ark has sold a significant amount of Coinbase shares in nearly a month after it offloaded <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288039/ark-invest-sells-20-million-usd-coinbase-shares-adds-openai-venture-fund">$20.4 million</a> worth of COIN on April 11 amid a rise in the stock's price. However, it did sell a relatively small amount of Coinbase shares from its ARKW fund on April 15, worth around $824,000.</p>\r\n<h2>Ark Invest's rebalancing strategy</h2>\r\n<p>Ark’s investment strategy aims to let no individual holding take up more than <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285522/cathie-wood-sales-of-coinbase-shares-not-dumping-but-active-portfolio-management">10%</a> of an ETF’s portfolio. This is to maintain diversification within its funds — meaning it is likely to continue rebalancing its weightings if Coinbase’s stock rises relative to Ark's other holdings in the funds.</p>\r\n<p>According to the firm’s latest disclosures, Coinbase is now the third-largest holding within its <a href="https://ark-funds.com/funds/arkk">ARKK</a> ETF, with a weighting of 8.2%, behind Tesla and Roku at 11.2% and 8.4%, respectively. Coinbase is the fourth-largest holding in <a href="https://ark-funds.com/funds/arkw">ARKW</a>, with a weighting of 8.2% — behind Ark’s own spot Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) at 10.2% of the fund and Tesla and Roku again at 8.5% and 8.3%. Coinbase is currently the top holding within its <a href="https://ark-funds.com/funds/arkf">ARKF</a> ETF, at a weighting of 10.4%</p>\r\n<p>ARKK’s Coinbase holdings have a market value of $547 million. ARKW’s COIN weightings are valued at $129 million at current prices, and ARKF’s $105 million. Overall, the ARKK, ARKW and ARKF funds are up around 24%, 55% and 61% over the past year, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>Coinbase’s stock traded for $214.34 at market close on Tuesday, down more than 5% on the day but up over 7% during the past five trading days, according to <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>. The stock has gained 24% year-to-date but remains 37.5% below its prior all-time high of $342.98, set in November 2021.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_293097"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1240px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-293097" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/05/Screenshot-2024-05-08-at-10.04.05.png" alt="COIN/USD price chart. Image: TradingView." width="1230" height="565" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">COIN/USD price chart. Image: <a href="https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/NASDAQ-COIN/">TradingView</a>.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>Coinbase is currently valued at $39.9 billion, according to The Block’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price">data dashboard</a>.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/coinbase-pre-ipo-stock-price/embed" title="Coinbase Valuation" width="100%"></iframe></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>