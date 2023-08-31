About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) currently has a price of $0.073 and is down -0.074% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 103 with a market cap of $509.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $38.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7B tokens out of a total supply of 8.9B tokens.

Chiliz (CHZ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that caters to the sports and entertainment sector. Through the Chiliz platform, fans can connect with their favorite sports teams using CHZ tokens. These tokens can be acquired through various means and offer benefits such as voting privileges, access to exclusive content, fan rewards, and merchandise purchases. Chiliz aims to improve fan engagement and loyalty in sports, with partnerships already established with major teams like FC Barcelona and AC Milan.