Axie Infinity (AXS) currently has a price of $6.4 and is down -0.70% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 64 with a market cap of $846.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $66.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 132.3M tokens out of a total supply of 270M tokens.
Axie Infinity is a cryptocurrency game built on the Ethereum blockchain that makes use of the AXS cryptocurrency. Players are able to buy NFTs and earn tokens within the game.
