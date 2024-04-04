<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Cross-chain protocol Wormhole initially allocated tokens to wallets that belong to one or more hackers from its 2022 exploit during its latest airdrop event.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“Wormhole forgot to exclude the exploiter from the airdrop,” <a href="https://twitter.com/Pland__/status/1775670448203649063">noted</a> a pseudonymous crypto user called Pland on X, pointing to addresses confirmed on the project's eligibility checker.<br />\r\n</span></p>\r\n<p>Around four addresses associated with the hack were allocated over 31,600 W tokens, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/286261/wormhole-w-usd">worth around $38,000</a>.</p>\r\n<p>While the tokens were initially allocated to these addresses, they have now been removed from the allocation, according to a source familiar with the situation.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The addresses</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> belonged to the hacker that siphoned 120,000 ETH from the interoperability protocol in 2022. The hacked amount, worth around $323 million at the time, made the exploit one of the largest hacks in decentralized finance history.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wormhole’s airdrop event, which gained considerable traction in the crypto community since the </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/276536/cross-chain-protocol-wormhole-announces-airdrop-and-4-year-tokenomics-plan"><span style="font-weight: 400;">initial announcement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, has seen $1.25 billion worth of its W token traded since the event began, according to </span><a href="https://www.geckoterminal.com/solana/pools/CwHuXNNkj5inuj2ZXaU1DtjA5Nxfoiy4nNoc1PQQJxTR?utm_campaign=livechart-btn&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=coingecko"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from CoinGecko. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">W token’s price, which rose as high as $1.66, continued to fluctuate throughout the day. It currently stands at $1.21 as of publication time.<br />\r\n</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>