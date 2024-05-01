<p>Aave Labs unveiled a trio of governance proposals on Wednesday to guide its development of Aave V4. </p>\r\n<p>The Aave V4 roadmap, which is in the advanced research stage, proposes several improvements to Aave’s lending platform, such as improved support for its native GHO stablecoin and lower transaction fees, the protocol <a href="https://governance.aave.com/t/temp-check-aave-protocol-v4-development-proposal/17541">said</a> Wednesday in a post on its governance forum. The proposal also reveals developers’ plans to automate the calculation of the protocol’s interest rates for borrowing and part of its decentralized autonomous organization’s (DAO) governance process. </p>\r\n<p>"Aave V4 marks a significant advancement in DeFi, engineered to establish new frontiers in capital efficiency, risk management and scalability," Aave Labs <a href="https://twitter.com/aave/status/1785749923893223485?t=_jsk81vZhSGbOdaAJXitHQ&amp;s=19">said</a> Wednesday on X. </p>\r\n<p>Aave V4's release is slated for halfway through 2025. The upgrade's rollout forms part of a broader initiative called Aave 2030, which aims to dramatically overhaul the protocol’s look and feel in equal measure by 2030. </p>\r\n<p>Aave V3, the protocol’s current iteration, was <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/138018/aave-set-to-launch-third-version-of-its-defi-protocol-across-six-networks">launched two years ago</a> on several networks and went <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/203793/aave-set-to-launch-third-version-of-its-crypto-lending-protocol-on-ethereum">live on the Ethereum mainnet</a> in early 2023. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>