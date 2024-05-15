North Korea-linked group used Tornado Cash to launder $147 million in crypto: Reuters

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">North Korea laundered nearly $150 million in stolen cryptocurrencies with Tornado Cash in March, Reuters </span><a href="https://www.reuters.com/technology/cybersecurity/north-korea-laundered-1475-mln-stolen-crypto-march-say-un-experts-2024-05-14/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reported</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, citing United Nations sanctions monitors. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">North Korean cybercriminals deposited the ill-gotten funds, worth $147.5 million, onto the privacy-preserving in a bid to throw law enforcement off its tracks, the monitors said Friday in a note to the U.S. Security Council sanctions committee. The illicit funds, worth $147.5 million, were stolen from the HTX crypto exchange last year, according to the document seen by Reuters. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tornado Cash, a coin mixer, obfuscates the movement of cryptocurrencies by severing the on-chain link between the source of a digital asset transaction and the wallet address of its recipient, making it difficult for law enforcement to trace the movement of illicit funds. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.N. sanctions monitors detected the money laundering incident last week amid a broader investigation into North Korea-linked cyber thefts, Reuters reported. The sanctions detectives are investigating 97 cyberattacks on crypto exchanges with suspected ties to the sanctioned regime. The exploits, which drained $3.6 billion from the platforms, occurred between 2017 and 2024. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.N. has imposed a rash of sanctions, including restrictions on the trade of </span>military supplies, luxury <span style="font-weight: 400;">goods</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, and other products, against North Korea for nearly 20 years. However, the international organization has not imposed new sanctions on the nation since 2017, as members of the international community voice concerns over the effects of trade restrictions on civilians in heavily sanctioned nations, according to a U.N. Security Council </span><a href="https://press.un.org/en/2022/sc14788.doc.htm"><span style="font-weight: 400;">statement</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tornado Cash has come under intense scrutiny for facilitating bad actors’ laundering of their criminal proceeds. The mixer’s co-founder, Alexey Pertsev, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294426/tornado-cash-developers-64-month-sentencing-unlikely-to-affect-roman-storms-us-case-say-crypto-organizations"><span style="font-weight: 400;">received a 64-month prison sentence</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in the Netherlands earlier this week after a trio of Dutch judges</span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/294322/tornado-cash-developer-found-guilty-alexey-pertsev-money-laundering-charges-to-serve-five-year-prison-sentence"><span style="font-weight: 400;"> convicted the 31-year-old developer of money laundering.</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>