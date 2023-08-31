Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.30
$0.000080 (0.03%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$374.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.2B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$45.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.95
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$407.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.4B
About SingularityNET

SingularityNET Price Data

SingularityNET (AGIX) currently has a price of $0.30 and is up 0.027% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 132 with a market cap of $374.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $45.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.2B tokens out of a total supply of 1.4B tokens.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a decentralized AI network on the Ethereum blockchain that enables AI agents to connect and exchange services. It promotes accessibility by allowing anyone to contribute or benefit from AI services through its marketplace. SingularityNET also encourages collaboration among AI agents, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of algorithms. The platform addresses ethical concerns by promoting transparency and fairness in AI decision-making processes. Overall, SingularityNET aims to democratize access to AI and create a decentralized ecosystem for AI development and utilization.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$374.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.2B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$45.1M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.95
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$407.8M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
1.4B
Other assets
Axelar
Akash Network
Marinade staked SOL
Zilliqa
STEPN
1inch
Astar
Compound
Dash
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 SingularityNET = $0.30 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy AGIX
Other assets
Axelar
Akash Network
Marinade staked SOL
Zilliqa
STEPN
1inch
Astar
Compound
Dash
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Dragonfly-backed project rolls out structured product to enhance Lido yield
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Bitcoin long futures open interest held by asset managers hits all-time high
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
November saw $343 million lost to crypto hacks and fraud cases: Immunefi
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
Web3 startup Bastion names former a16z and Kraken Chief of Staff Caroline Friedman as COO
Nov 30, 2023, 13:11PM EST
See more news
websights