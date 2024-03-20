<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Major AI-related tokens have rallied in the past 24 hours, with the native cryptocurrencies associated with <a href="https://singularitynet.io/" data-v-f87c67ca="">SingularityNET</a> and Fetch.ai posting gains of over 9% and 11% respectively.</p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Fetch.ai, which utilizes AI and machine learning to automate business tasks, has seen a rally of almost 170% over the past month. </p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="">Only two AI-related tokens out of the top ten ranked by market cap have experienced slight retracements, according to CoinGecko's <a href="https://www.coingecko.com/en/categories/artificial-intelligence" data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-03de5780="">list of AI tokens.</a></p>\r\n<p data-v-f87c67ca="" data-v-03de5780="">All other offerings in the top ten AI token sector have rallied, including cryptocurrencies like RNDR, the native token of Render. Render is a decentralized platform that assists artists in accessing computing power for rendering generative AI artwork, and it has gained over 4% in the past 24 hours.

Joining the daily rally of AI-related tokens is AIOZ, the native token of AIOZ Network. Its price has gained 7% in the past day to now trade at $0.83. AIOZs price has increased by 338% in the past month.

Earlier this month, a Coinbase Institutional report noted that many "AI-related tokens could continue to be traded as a more general proxy for AI progress" — a trend that has been observed in recent months. 

Bitcoin sees volatility

The price of bitcoin climbed back above the $63,000 mark during early-day trading on Wednesday, after a volatile 24 hours that saw the digital asset's price drop to a recent low of $69,913.

The value of the largest cryptocurrency by market cap increased over 1% in the past 24 hours, trading at $63,559 at 7:48 a.m. ET, according to The Block's Price Page.

The GM 30 Index, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, has increased by 3% to 140.42 in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin dominance is at 49.8% and ether dominance is at 15.6%, according to CoinGecko data.

The price of bitcoin increased over 1% in the past 24 hours. Image: The Block. 