<p>Tether's attestation for the first quarter of 2024 revealed the firm made a net profit of $4.52 billion, saw its highest-ever percentage ownership of Treasury bills and had total net equity exceeding $11.3 billion.</p>\r\n<p>On Tuesday, <span style="font-weight: 400;">Tether Holdings Limited released its assurance opinion for the first quarter of 2024, which detailed $1 billion in profit from the group's entities in charge of issuing <a href="https://wp.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged/daily-ethereum-filtered-on-chain-volume-of-stablecoins">stablecoins</a> and managing their respective reserves. According to Wednesday's attestation, most of this profit was primarily derived from its U.S. Treasury holdings, with t</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">he remainder coming from gains in <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291851/bitcoin-long-liquidations-spike-above-145-million-as-market-heads-south">bitcoin</a> and gold positions.</span></p>\r\n<h2>Tether's U.S. Treasury holdings</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wednesday's attestation highlighted the firm's direct and indirect ownership of U.S. Treasurys, which is now cited as exceeding $90 billion. </span></p>\r\n<p>Tether also <span style="font-weight: 400;">unveiled its net equity for the first time, totaling $11.37 billion as of March 31 of this year. "This reflects a notable uptick from the recorded equity of $7.01 billion on December 31, 2023," the statement from Tether added.</span></p>\r\n<p>Regarding Tether's reserves backing its fiat-denominated <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/275448/stablecoins-yield-ondo-coo">stablecoins</a>, the attestation said that Tether-issued tokens are backed by as much as 90% in cash and cash equivalents.</p>\r\n<p>"Tether continues to shatter records with a new profit benchmark of $4.52 billion, reflecting the company’s sheer financial strength and stability. In reporting not just the composition of our reserves, but now the group’s net equity of $11.37 billion, Tether is again raising the bar in the cryptocurrency industry in the realms of transparency and trust," Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>