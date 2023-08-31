Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
All assets / Render

Render (RNDR) USD Price

$3.44
$0.20 (6.14%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$1.3B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
374.2M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$98.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$8.78
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$1.8B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
531M
About Render

Render Price Data

Render (RNDR) currently has a price of $3.44 and is up 6.14% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 50 with a market cap of $1.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $98.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 374.2M tokens out of a total supply of 531M tokens.

RNDR is a cryptocurrency developed by OTOY that powers a decentralized GPU rendering network. It allows creators to use idle computer power from around the world to render 3D graphics faster, regardless of the operating system or device. By distributing rendering tasks to multiple GPUs, RNDR promotes collaboration and decentralization in the global creative community.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

