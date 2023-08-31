About Hedera

Hedera Price Data

Hedera (HBAR) currently has a price of $0.060 and is up 0.16% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 34 with a market cap of $2B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $39.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 33.6B tokens out of a total supply of 50B tokens.

Hedera (HBAR) is a decentralized public network that utilizes the Hashgraph consensus algorithm to facilitate fast and secure transactions globally. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Hedera is governed by a council composed of prominent companies and organizations, responsible for decision-making and token distribution. The platform prioritizes security and compliance, offering features such as KYC protocols and regulatory tools, making it an appealing choice for businesses wanting to employ blockchain technology.