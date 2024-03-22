<p>The social media app Hey incorporated three creator license codes for users creating content on the web3 social platform Lens. </p>\r\n<p>Hey added commercial use, personal use and CC0, or "no rights reserved," creator licenses. Each lets users dictate their content ownership, control its usage and augment how their content's attribution and revenue sharing work. </p>\r\n<p>"This marks a first step towards a future of programmable, composable and ownership-friendly social media," said Christina Beltramini, Head of Growth and Partnerships at Aave on the <a href="https://twitter.com/0xChristina/status/1770918911136985476">social</a> media platform X. This is "vital for the future of remix-able co-creation of content and creativity," Beltramini added. </p>\r\n<p>Avara, the firm previously known as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/263372/aave-rebrands-to-avara-acquires-software-developer-behind-ethereum-wallet-family">Aave Companies</a> that is building out Lens, launched the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/262819/aave-companies-launches-lens-v2-on-polygon">platform's V2</a> on the blockchain network Polygon in November 2023. The update allowed for onchain metadata licensing for use across the Lens ecosystem, Beltramini continued. </p>\r\n<p>Lens is a permissionless, decentralized "social graph," which describes a user's connections to others on the platform. <a href="https://docs.lens.xyz/docs/what-is-lens">Lens</a> users own their social data, which they can plug into different applications to transfer over content, followers and other key social items. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>