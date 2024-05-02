<div class="flex flex-grow flex-col max-w-full">\r\n<div class="min-h-[20px] text-message flex flex-col items-start gap-3 whitespace-pre-wrap break-words [.text-message+&amp;]:mt-5 overflow-x-auto" dir="auto" data-message-author-role="assistant" data-message-id="07b1e3d4-5624-4135-8a6a-a291d5e8aa7e">\r\n<div class="markdown prose w-full break-words dark:prose-invert light">\r\n<p>The total number of wallets on the decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap skyrocketed from 3.03 million in May 2023 to 7.26 million in May 2024—an increase of approximately 140%, according to Dune Analytics data.</p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p>Uniswap's rise in swappers coincides with other records on the platform. On Apr. 5, Uniswap surpassed a historic <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/286679/uniswap-hits-a-historic-2-trillion-in-trading-volume">$2 trillion</a> in cumulative trading volume. The DEX is also the <a href="https://defillama.com/protocols/Dexes">largest</a> by total value locked at $5.31 billion, with PancakeSwap coming second at nearly $2 billion. </p>\r\n<p>Uniswap's native token, UNI, traded hands at $7.09 at 1:21 p.m. ET on May 2. UNI saw a 5.10% increase of $0.34 in the past 24 hours, according to The Block Price page for the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248366/uniswap-uni-usd">token</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The past year's success for the protocol has also come with some scrutiny. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission intends to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287660/uniswap-receives-sec-lawsuit-warning">sue</a> Uniswap in what appears to be a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287916/the-sec-plans-to-sue-uniswap-heres-whats-next">regulatory</a> crackdown against decentralized finance (DeFi), The Block previously reported. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>