<p>The world's most popular decentralized exchange by trading volume announced it has passed a whopping $2 trillion in total trading volume.</p>
<p>In a <a href="https://twitter.com/Uniswap/status/1776218671058239621">post to</a> the social media platform X, Uniswap Labs announced that the cumulative trading volume transacted using its protocol had hit the historic mark. Since its founding in 2018, Uniswap has been one of the most used DeFi applications on the Ethereum blockchain and the leading decentralized exchange, or DEX, by trading volume.</p>
<p>Uniswap Labs also <a href="https://dune.com/mud2monarch/countdown-to-two-trillion-united-states-dollars">posted a link</a> to a Dune Dashboard that tracks the protocol's all-time trading volume. In the last 24 hours, Uniswap trading volume was nearly $2.9 billion, according to the dashboard.</p>

<div id="attachment_286683"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 526px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-286683" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/04/Screenshot-2024-04-05-at-10.36.03 AM.png" alt="" width="516" height="254" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Uniswap total trading volume. Image: Dune.</span></p></div>

<p>Unlike profit-driven, centralized exchanges like Coinbase, Kraken and Binance, Uniswap is a decentralized exchange, and its protocol is open source. Coinbase and Binance, both centralized exchanges, currently handle trading volumes significantly higher than Uniswap, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/uniswap-vs-coinbase-and-binance-trade-volume-7dma">The Block Data Dashboard</a>.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/uniswap-vs-coinbase-and-binance-trade-volume-7dma/embed" title="Uniswap vs. Coinbase and Binance Trade Volume (7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p data-v-f87c67ca=""><span data-v-f87c67ca="">In February, the Uniswap </span>Foundation, which promotes the use of the Uniswap protocol, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278840/uniswap-foundation-proposal-suggests-turning-on-rewards-for-uni-token-holders">proposed governance changes</a> that included augmenting the fee mechanism to reward users who delegated and staked their UNI tokens on the platform.</p>