<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says investors are not getting vital crypto disclosures after the agency handed out notices to multiple crypto entities that it plans to bring enforcement actions against. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gensler was asked Tuesday morning on CNBC Squawk Box about the agency's recent move to file a Wells Notice against Robinhood Crypto, the crypto unit of the brokerage firm Robinhood Markets. The <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292639/sec-issues-robinhood-crypto-with-wells-notice-citing-alleged-securities-violations"><span class="s2">exchange</span></a> said on Monday that SEC staff had decided t</span><span class="s3">o recommend an enforcement action against the crypto unit, alleging securities violations.</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Gensler said he couldn't speak to any one company. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">"Stepping back from it — the field of crypto assets — without prejudging any one of them, many of those tokens are securities under the law of the land, as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court," Gensler said on CNBC. "So we follow that law, and you, the investors, are not getting the required or needed disclosures about those assets." </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s3">Robinhood's Wells Notice is one of a handful filed against crypto entities over the past month. <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291020/consensys-sues-sec-challenging-its-approach-to-ethereum-and-seeking-court-intervention"><span class="s2">Consensys</span></a>, the crypto firm behind MetaMask Wallet, and decentralized crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287660/uniswap-receives-sec-lawsuit-warning"><span class="s2">Uniswap</span></a> have said they also received Wells Notices from the SEC last month. The SEC is also battling it out in court with crypto exchanges Binance and Coinbase.</span></p>
<h2 class="p1"><span class="s3">So… is ether a security or a commodity?</span></h2>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gensler didn't directly say how ether would be classified when asked by CNBC whether it could be a security or a commodity. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"All I would say is, to me, the fundamental question is how do we ensure that the American investor is protected?" Gensler said. "Right now, they're not getting the required or needed disclosures, and the intermediaries in the center of this rather centralized market generally are conflicted and doing things we would never allow the New York Stock Exchange to do."</span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The SEC has not explicitly said whether ether is a security, while Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/280952/legislation-needed-to-regulate-crypto-cftc-chair-behnam-says-citing-cryptos-recent-uptick-in-value"><span class="s4">Rostin Behnam</span></a> has asserted that it is a commodity. Multiple issuers are also vying for a spot ether ETF, though those have been met with <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/292714/sec-delays-making-a-decision-on-the-proposed-invesco-galaxy-spot-ethereum-etf"><span class="s4">delays</span></a> over the past several weeks and optimism has since dwindled that one could be approved by a end of May deadline. </span></p>
<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Gensler told CNBC that the matter is in front of the commission.</span></p>